GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Grant County are looking into what caused a new building to collapse Monday evening.

Grant County Emergency Management says first responders were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

The rafters collapsed during new building construction at Blooming Valley Dairy southwest of Summit.

Authorities say 21 workers were involved, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals.