PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s treasury received a big surprise in May: A $10,554,826 remittance to South Dakota’s unclaimed property fund.

State Finance Commissioner Jim Terwilliger called the windfall “very, very unusual” when he met Wednesday with the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

Earlier this month, the governor announced that state government finished the 2023 fiscal year on June 30 with a $96.8 million surplus that, by law, had to be transferred to state government’s two reserve accounts.

The surplus came from two sources: $17.1 million of net revenue that wasn’t expected, and $79.7 million that the Legislature had budgeted but departments didn’t spend.

Terwilliger went into the details Wednesday. He said his office typically puts in November the unclaimed-property estimate for the coming fiscal year, as part of preparation for the governor’s annual budget request to the Legislature each December.

The $10.6 million represented the majority of the unexpected revenue. It helped offset a slowdown in monthly receipts from state sales and use tax that, from April through June, never reached 6% growth and averaged 4.1% for that four-month period.

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen asked whether Terwilliger’s office had seen any indication that large purchases were being delayed until July when the rate of the state sales and use tax dropped to 4.2% from 4.5%. “I think in a couple of months we’ll be able to see if there was any behavior that changed because of that,” Terwilliger answered.

Republican Rep. Mike Derby asked about the slower growth of sales-tax receipts. Terwilliger said the receipts were “coming back to normal” after growing 12.2% in fiscal 2022 and finishing 9.1% higher for fiscal 2023.

Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff said it’s costing more to buy things. “How much is inflation part of this?” she asked. Terwilliger said inflation had contributed to growth in the sales tax receipts. “That inflation rate is coming down to more of the normal level,” he told her. “Prices are still growing up. The rate that they’re going up is slowing down.”

Even so, Terwilliger added, “I think we’re still seeing pretty good positive growth in South Dakota.” He pointed to “pretty significant growth” in the contractor excise tax receipts and called the $85 million of unclaimed property receipts “an anomaly,” saying that state government can count on that amount year after year.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin asked about the stability of unclaimed property receipts. Terwilliger said his office has tried to be conservative in its estimates in the $50 million to $60 million range. “I think if we continue to stick to our principles, we’re okay.”

And the source of the $10.6 million? “We don’t have a lot of details to share on that yet,” Terwilliger said.

The committee also received fiscal 2024 revenue forecasts Wednesday from Terwilliger’s bureau and the Legislative Research Council staff. Their outlooks were somewhat different.

In the bureau’s forecast, state economist Derek Johnson said the “downward revision” in state sales and use tax receipts tracks from the final four months of fiscal 2023 would continue into 2024.

During the 2023 legislative session, the appropriators settled on a 2024 estimate of $1,457,750,000 in sales tax revenue. That was about $22 million smaller than the $1,480,572,850 that was actually received for fiscal 2023.

The bureau’s estimate for fiscal 2024 was smaller yet, by $26 million, at $1,431,547,419. Venhuizen observed that the bureau’s estimate suggested sales tax growth would slow even more than it had the past four months. “Yes, that would be a good summary,” Johnson said.

Interest rates, on the other hand, have climbed to their highest point in more than two decades, and that situation has been somewhat of a blessing for state government’s cash. The Legislature last winter estimated that interest earnings would reach $20.3 million in fiscal 2024, but the bureau’s estimate Wednesday put that amount at more than $49 million.

Johnson said interest rates basically tripled, from about 0.8% in fiscal 2022 to 2.3% in fiscal 2023. Another positive for state government’s finances, Johnson said, was state government’s account has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief that Congress distributed nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the LRC estimate for fiscal 2024, legislators can expect “slower growth” than what they’ve seen for several years, according to the legislative budget chief Jeff Mehlhaff. “Prices are still increasing, just not as fast,” he said.

According to Mehlhaff, core inflation — the price of goods other than for energy and food — has dropped from the 6% range to the 4% range. But he doesn’t see core inflation returning to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.

The LRC’s fiscal 2024 forecast estimates that the state treasury will receive $1,467,875,144 in sales and use tax, roughly $10 million more than the Legislature estimated last winter and roughly $36 million than the bureau’s 2024 estimate.

Mehlhaff said economists’ expectation of a recession has receded, from 35% to 25%. He said wage growth in South Dakota will increase people’s disposable income and predicted it would outpace inflation in fiscal 2024. Another reason he cited was population growth, based in part on the governor’s national campaign to recruit workers to South Dakota: “That population growth will add to the state’s revenues.”

There also will be some benefit to the state treasury as more than $600 million of remaining federal stimulus aid gets spent, Mehlhaff said. The money will roll over multiple times in South Dakota’s economy, he said: “It’s not once it’s spent, poof, it’s gone. That’s not how it works.”