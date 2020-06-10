$1 million cash bond in fatal Rapid City apartment beating

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a man accused in a fatal beating at an apartment in Rapid City.
Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Mexican is charged with second-degree murder in the brutal beating of Harry Black Bear Saturday.
Mexican appeared in Pennington County Court Monday by video from the jail.
The prosecution has not commented on a motive for the slaying or if the two knew each other.
Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said Mexican left the 48-year-old victim in a pool of blood and covered in blood at the Palms Apartments.
The Rapid City Journal reports Bogue rejected the defense request for a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
