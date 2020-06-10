$1 million cash bond in fatal Rapid City apartment beating

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a man accused in a fatal beating at an apartment in Rapid City.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Mexican is charged with second-degree murder in the brutal beating of Harry Black Bear Saturday.

Mexican appeared in Pennington County Court Monday by video from the jail.

The prosecution has not commented on a motive for the slaying or if the two knew each other.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said Mexican left the 48-year-old victim in a pool of blood and covered in blood at the Palms Apartments.

The Rapid City Journal reports Bogue rejected the defense request for a $100,000 cash or surety bond. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss