HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A victim and a suspect are each dead after they were shot this weekend in separate but connected incidents in southeastern South Dakota.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was sent to the Hartford area last night for reported gunshots. Two men were shot. One of the victims, a 60-year-old man, died. The other victim, a 45-year-old man, was in stable condition as of this morning.

Phillips says one of the victims gave investigators a name: 57-year-old Glenn Scott Nisich of Sioux Falls.

“We were able to obtain a search warrant for the Nisich residence near the 1800 block of east 29th Street North in Sioux Falls, where the Sioux Falls PD helped execute that search warrant,” Phillips said.

“Shortly after 4 a.m. this morning at his residence, a perimeter was established, and we were able to shortly thereafter make phone communication with Mr. Nisich and began dialogue with our crisis negotiation units,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Police say Nisich was the suspect in the Hartford-area shooting. He lived in northeast Sioux Falls.

“He quickly specified he had no intentions of allowing us to serve that warrant, and he was not interested in a peaceful resolution of this event,” Thum said. “We continued to speak with him through our negotiators, at which point he did acknowledge to us his involvement in the incident in Hartford.”

Thum says that shortly after six this morning Nisich opened fire.

“He did fire his gun in the direction of the neighborhood, in the direction of officers on scene and in the direction of our drone, or our UAS. A Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT sniper did return fire, striking Mr. Nisich. Shortly thereafter, we were able to render aid and he was declared deceased on scene,” Thum said.

Thum says the case, as is standard, is going to the Division of Criminal Investigation for investigation.

One man is dead following a weekend shooting in Hartford. The suspect is dead following a standoff at his Sioux Falls residence.

At a news conference Sunday, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Cpt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, said officers were dispatched to 261st Street and 464th Avenue near Hartford for reported gunshots and a possible robbery.

When officers got there they were able to locate two victims.

The first victim, a 60-year-old Hartford resident, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He died from his gunshot wounds, police say.

A 45-year-old Colton resident was the second victim located. Police say he is in critical but stable conditions.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant, which was served by the Minnehaha County SWAT Team, Thum said, for the residence of the shooting suspect, Glenn Scot Nisich of Sioux Falls.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a perimeter was established around the residence in northeast Sioux Falls, Thum said.

“We were able to shortly thereafter make phone communication with Mr. Nisich and begin dialogue with our crisis negotiation units, our CNU,” Thum said. “And he quickly specified that he had no intentions of allowing us to serve that warrant and that he was not interested in a peaceful resolution of this event.”

The 57-year-old suspect later provided verification via phone that he was involved in the Hartford shooting.

Thum said they then deployed their drone over the suspect’s home.

“We could see him in his front of his house armed with a firearm, appearing to be waiting for police arrival,” Thum said.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Nisich fired his gun in the direction of officers, Thum said, and a Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Snipper returned fire and shot Nisich.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation will now be handled by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The names of the victims were not released to the public at this time.