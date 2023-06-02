SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash near Letcher that left one person dead Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on 241st St when a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving eastbound on 241st St.

The Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

The 46-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata died at the scene of the crash.

Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not wearing a seatbelt, authorities say. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved have not been revealed at this time.