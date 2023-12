MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday morning, just after 11:00, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious crash on Highway 79, northeast of Sturgis.

Police say a car crossed the center line and hit a semi.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The semi-driver was treated for his injuries on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.