1 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in northeastern South Dakota

BROWNS VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and three others seriously injured when an SUV and a semi-truck collided in northeastern South Dakota.

The crash happened Friday afternoon south of Browns Valley in Roberts County.

Authorities say the SUV was traveling around a curve when it drifted across the center and collided head-on with the semi.

The SUV rolled in the ditch. The 35-year-old woman who was driving was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Her three passengers all suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals. The 37-year-old man who was driving the semi had minor injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released. The Highway Patrol is investigating.

