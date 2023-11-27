WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is dead after injuries he received in a one-vehicle crash four miles southwest of Worthing.

A 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on I-29 Saturday at about 8:58 a.m., when it went off the icy roadway and entered the median where it rolled.

The 62-year-old female driver and 79-year-old male passenger sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. They were wearing seatbelts.

A 64-year-old male, backseat passenger sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The names have not been released pending notification of family members. The SD Highway Patrol is investigating the crash