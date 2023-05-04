SPINK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash near Redfield.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2023 Toyota Camry was southbound on U.S. Highway 281 Saturday evening when it crossed two lanes and went into the ditch.

The car then hit a field approach, went airborne, hit a tree and landed.

A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the identification of the driver, seatbelt use and alcohol use are all under investigation.