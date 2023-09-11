LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a two-Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing in the Black Hills.

On Friday, September 8 at 7:08 p.m. (DMT), a Polaris 925cc UTV was towing an inoperable Polaris Razor UTV.

A 30-year-old male was driving the 925cc with a 30-year-old male passenger.

A 35-year-old male was in the driver’s seat of the inoperable Razor with a 26-year-old male in the passenger seat.

As the 925cc was towing the Razor at Hanna Road and Long Bow Road when it came around a left curve. The Razor left the road to the right, struck a tree and rolled over down an embankment. The Razor came to rest on its’ passenger side.

The man in the driver’s seat of the Razor was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger in the Razor sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Monument Health in Rapid City.

The male driver and passenger of the 925cc were not injured.

The names of the four men involved have not been released pending notification of family. The SDHP is continuing to investigate the crash.