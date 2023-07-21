SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days like this in the upper 70s and lower 80s have felt nice to many of us this July. But it’s also masking the effects of the ongoing drought in southeastern South Dakota.

The latest drought monitor update today shows little change in the drought picture in South Dakota. Officially, one quarter of South Dakota land is in drought, most of it in the southeast including Sioux Falls.

Drought monitor as of July 20, 2023



The 30 day rain trends have helped to stabilize the situation, with numbers actually above normal in many communities. However, we’ve noticed some drier trends showing up in Minnesota as drought continues to intensify to our east.



One major factor masking the effect of the drought so far in July is the temperature trends. Take a look at the extent of below normal temperatures since July first across the central and northern plains. If it wasn’t for that, we would be in much worse shape.



That leads us to the drought forecast. We anticipate a large expansion of heat next week into the plains. Those areas that “hand to mouth” on rainfall this summer could soon have more trouble as growing crops demand more water during hot spells. But unlike previous hot weather days this summer, higher humidity will be a factor ahead.

More than likely, the drought monitor we not improve as we encounter the hottest weather of the summer so far.