South Dakota marks Native American Day with parades and other colorful events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) –

Columbus Day was observed in many places on Monday.

South Dakota is not one of them.



In 1989 the state renamed the special day, Native American Day.



For the second year in a row, hundreds of people gathered in Sioux Falls to mark the occasion with a parade. Colorful floats and talented dancers making their way through downtown.



Students from several schools joined the event that celebrates South Dakota’s indigenous people.

“I see different reservations represented here already, from Santee, from Marty, Sisseton, I think it’s good awareness for Native American’s day,” said Red Buffalo.



Several states have joined South Dakota in celebrating the Native American cultures.

This year, five states and Washington, D.C. are celebrating their first indigenous peoples’ day.