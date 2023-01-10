SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow.

While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone.

It’s not easy being in a wheelchair.

“Yeah it’s my motorcycle,” Jeremy McCart said.

But it’s even tougher when it snows.

“Because I have to play dodge the car,” McCart said.

McCart, who has cerebral palsy, has been in a wheelchair all his life.

He says most people do a pretty good job of clearing the sidewalks, but there are places where he struggles.

“I have no choice but to drive on the road itself instead of the sidewalk,” McCart said.

McCart was hit by a car a few years ago,

“I don’t win that game,” McCart said.

But thankfully he wasn’t seriously injured.

“Oh yeah, lots of complaints right now,” Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Matt Tobias said.

Matt Tobias is the neighborhood revitalization manager for the city.

He says you have 48 hours after a snowstorm to clear your sidewalk and today they started notifying homeowners who are now in violation.

“If we go to your property and hang a door hanger, you have 24 hours to do it,” Tobias said.

If you don’t clear your sidewalk within those 24 hours, you’ll face a $100 fine and the cost of paying a contractor to do it for you.

Tobias says your sidewalks need to be cleared down to the concrete and from edge to edge.