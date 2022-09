SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.

A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house.

He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did CPR for 15 minutes, but the puppy didn’t survive.

McIlwain is charged with animal cruelty and is being held on a $2,500 cash-only bond.