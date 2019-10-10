South Dakota lawmakers look to legalize industrial hemp

PIERRE, SD (KCAU) – Lawmakers in South Dakota are working on a bill to legalize industrial hemp next year, despite the Governor saying she plans to veto it.

The Legislative Hemp Study Committee met earlier this week to begin writing the bill, working off last year’s failed legislative bill.

Lawmakers on both sides believe that the bill would have passed last session if it hadn’t included CBD Oil.

The bill requires state permits and background checks to grow industrial hemp under the proposed law that possession of hemp without a permit could lead to a felony charge.