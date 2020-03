PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker is being tested for COVID-19 as the Legislature nears the end of its session.

Rep. Spencer Gosch decided to be tested Thurdsay morning after feeling ill, House Speaker Steve Haugaard said.

Gosch was to avoid contact with others while he was tested.

But the Legislature didn’t immediately alter its routines. South Dakota has confirmed eight people have the coronavirus.

One man with underlying health problems has died.