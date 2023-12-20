SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators say they are closer than ever to solving the disappearance case of Rachel Cyriacks.

The South Dakota woman has been missing for 10 years and investigators suspect foul play.

Now the Attorney General has announced a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

“We are close, we are gaining additional information and we just felt it’s reached a point where $25,000 dollars may well make the difference for a couple of individuals who we believe have information about Rachel’s disappearance,” Attorney General Marty Jackley said.

Rachel Cyriacks was last known to be traveling on Nov. 13, 2013, to Huron from Woonsocket.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her husband Brad is the last person known to have seen Rachel alive before she disappeared.

He’s been questioned in the case, but has never been charged.

Just recently, the investigation ramped up again when the DCI conducted a search along the banks of the James River near Huron.

The attorney general confirms that items were found there and are now being analyzed to see if they are connected to the case.

“These are all pieces of a puzzle that are starting to come together,” Jackley said.

Don: You believe you’re closer today than you were 10 years ago?

Marty: Absolutely, we feel recent news coverage, some witnesses who have come forward to interview with us and some additional searches I think all point to we are getting much closer we’re obviously not there yet, but we feel the $25,000 reward for anybody who comes forward with assistance to gain a conviction will make the difference,” Jackley said.

Anyone with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.