South Dakota including NICU beds in hospital availability

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say they include intensive care unit beds designed for infants in their total count of hospital beds available in the state.

It’s a key metric that the governor has used to defend her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus hospitalizations reached 607 on Tuesday, marking a new high for the fifth day in a row.

The Department of Health reported that about 37% of general-care hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds are available.

State epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the number of neonatal ICU beds is much smaller than the total number of ICU beds, but didn’t immediately provide a number.

