South Dakota health officials confirm more COVID-19 variants in the state

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday that more variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the state.

Health officials said this includes one case of the B.1.351, also known as the South African variant, and five cases of the B.1.429, the California variant.

This announcement comes two weeks after the B.1.1.7, the U.K. variant of the virus was initially detected in South Dakota and there are now 14 cases of that variant.

The locations of the identified variants for COVID-19 in South Dakota include: