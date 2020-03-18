South Dakota halts COVID-19 testing due to lack of supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem and other health officials have announced South Dakota’s public health lab has halted COVID-19 testing due to a shortage of supplies.

The lab had to stop this week after running out of supplies both from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private suppliers.

Noem says the lab was expecting a shipment of enzymes and reagents earlier this week, but it was canceled due to a nationwide shortage.

She says she hopes the lab will receive the supplies Wednesday.

The Department of Health said there is “no timeframe” for when tests will be available.

It ran tests for medium and high-risk patients on Monday, but there are 350 tests pending at the state’s lab.

Two of the largest healthcare providers in South Dakota have indicated they are working to develop testing.

