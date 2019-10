NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KCAU) – South Dakota’s third request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration has been approved by President Trump.

Governor Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that the third Presidental Disaster Declaration covers the damage done by severe storms, tornadoes, and the flooding that occurred June 30 through July 21.

This declaration covers several counties and the Lower Brule Indian Reservation, which had a total preliminary damage report of more than $2.5 million.