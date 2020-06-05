South Dakota couple accused of using cattle prod on kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — A South Dakota couple is accused of giving four children illegal drugs and of zapping them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is recommending 36-year-old Lance Long and 40-year-old Crystallynn Long of Sioux Falls be charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, abuse or cruelty to a minor and numerous other counts.

Sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips says the abuse had been going on for several years and involves boys ages 17, 13, and 11 as well as a 15-year-old girl.

The Longs’ public defender did not immediately return a call for comment on their behalf.

