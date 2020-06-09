South Dakota confirms 52 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 52 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,523.

Health officials confirmed three new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 68.

DOH mentions that 4,483 people who have recovered from the virus, which means 80 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 972 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said there are a total of 487 individuals that have been hospitalized and 90 of them are currently hospitalized.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 7 recovered, 433 negative tests

Clay: 39 confirmed, 13 recovered, 655 negative tests

Hutchinson: 6 confirmed, 6 recovered, 524 negative tests

Lincoln: 255 confirmed, 229 recovered, 3,082 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 22 recovered, 436 negative tests

Union: 103 confirmed, 80 recovered, 843 negative tests

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 46 recovered, 1,664 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

