South Dakota commission increases park fees

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Entrance and camping fees to South Dakota state parks will likely cost more next year.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has approved fee increases for 2020. An annual state park pass will be $36, an increase of $6. A day pass will be $8, a $2 increase.

Camping fees for prime sites will increase $5 to $26 and preferred sites will increase from $19 to $23.

The commission says a wet spring made 10 percent of campsites temporarily unavailable this year and that revenue is down by $1.9 million compared to last year. And it’s estimated that repairs to campsites, roads and boat ramps damaged by flooding will cost $8 million.

The Rapid City Journal says the fee increases still need approval from the Legislature’s Interim Rules Committee.