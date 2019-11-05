South Dakota carries out execution of Charles Rhines after U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KCAU) –

For the 5th time since 2007, the State of South Dakota has executed a man on death row.



At 7:35 Monday night, 63-year-old Charles Rhines was executed by lethal injection at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.



He was sentenced to death for the 1992 stabbing of Donnivan Schaeffer , his co-worker at a Rapid City donut shop. Monday night Schaeffer’s family and fiance told reporters the execution closes the books on Rhines, but not the pain he caused.



“Today was justice served for Donavan. We’ve waited for this for 27 years. 27 years almost too long,” said Sheila Jackson, the victim’s fiance.

Monday’s execution was delayed by a third and final appeal for a federal stay of execution but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the request.