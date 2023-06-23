SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office this week commemorated the five-year anniversary of a 5-4 ruling for South Dakota by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley touted the decision in the release marking the anniversary, saying it remains a major victory for small businesses.

At the center of the court case was a dispute over taxes, with South Dakota arguing that online retailers should be required to collect state sales tax.

An attorney for Wayfair at the time stated that the situation was too complex to be settled by a court decision, while South Dakota argued that local businesses were being hurt by being unable to compete with online retailers that don’t collect the same tax from purchases.

This conflict stemmed from a law passed by South Dakota which required that businesses collect the tax.

Ultimately, the court sided with South Dakota in the matter, a decision which some said would actually hurt small South Dakota businesses who operate online, requiring them to comply with thousands of different tax codes around the country while trying to do business.

“It was my honor to stand before the U.S. Supreme Court as South Dakota’s Attorney General representing South Dakotans,” said Jackley in the June 2023 release. “This was about States’ Rights and fairness for Main Street business across our State and the Nation.”

Justices Kennedy, Thomas, Ginsburg, Alito and Gorsuch ruled in favor of the decision, while Justices Roberts, Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan opposed.