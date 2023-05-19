LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) –We often hear about senior citizens falling victim to online scams, but people of all ages are at risk.

That’s why a local computer teacher has her kids compete in a national poster contest every year.

This year, the entries not only taught kids about cybersecurity they earned a Lennox Junior High School student a national award.

This is the poster that’s getting a Lennox 7th grader national attention.

“Growing up, I’ve always been told to be safe online. So it was something I kind of knew,” award winner Maliyah Hofer said.

Maliyah is also very familiar with art.

“I love drawing. especially like the cartoon style like bright stuff kind of like all over the place,” Maliyah said.

That combination earned her second place in a national cybersecurity awareness poster contest.

“She often sketches on her papers and different things like that or I see, you know, notebooks that she has and she has some drawings on. Wasn’t surprised when she could make such a very artistic entry,” computer teacher Kristi Sweeter said.

But this wasn’t Maliyah’s first attempt.

“My original piece of paper I was working on at home, and I spilt water on it. It didn’t look like that, so I had to cut a paper to size the same one because I was scared that it would be different or something, and then I just restarted,” Maliyah said.

Her second draft earned her one of the top spots in the competition.

“I only told my close friends, and all of a sudden, the next day at school, everybody’s like, ‘oh my gosh, good job.’ It makes me really like… woah, because I didn’t think it was that good, but I guess it was,” Maliyah said.

“It’s neat to have that recognition, and she’ll be receiving a plaque with her artwork, we just haven’t received it yet,” Sweeter said.

Lennox has been doing this contest for eight years, and this is the third year that Lennox has had students be finalists for the posters, but none have scored as high as Maliyah.