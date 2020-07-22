South Carolina man receives thoughtful gift from Amazon delivery driver

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) – Social distancing is all the more important for people with certain pre-existing conditions.

A cancer patient in South Carolina is careful not to intereact with delivery drivers.

When one driver realized his situation, he dropped off more than just a package.

Carlos Pagan and his wife, Denise Pagan, have a sign posted outside their home.

Diagnosed with cancer in March, Carlos is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Nearly two weeks ago, they said their Amazon driver not only left a package, but read the sign and came back with flowers and a card signed Antonio.

“It really, really touched me for him, you know, especially after he had delivered our package to come back. So, he went out of his to, to go purchase the flowers and the card and bring it back to the house,” said Carlos Pagan.

A week after leaving the flowers and card, they said he returned just to check in.

“He wasn’t delivering any packages to us on Sunday. He just wanted to make sure that whoever was going, undergoing the cancer treatment was okay,” said Denise Pagan.

The two met through the window, exchanged names, stories, and words of encouragement.

“His eyes brightened up when he saw him and that he was, he told him, ‘I want you to know you’re going to be okay, and you’re going to be walking,'” said Denise Pagan.

Carlos learned his battle is personal.

“I’d wanted to thank him, and I told him that it really meant a lot to me, and he said, you know, ‘I just wanted to do something because I lost my mother and my grandmother last year to cancer’, and it really hit home with me, and it was just awesome. What he did was absolutely awesome,” said Carlos Pagan.

Deeply spiritual, Carlos believes this was a message from God.

“And he walked away from the window. I saw this ray of light come through the blinds of that window like you won’t believe me,” said Carlos Pagan.