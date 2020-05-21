South Carolina boy finds stolen safe in lake

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (ABC News/WCIV) –A 6-year-old boy in South Carolina helped uncover a mystery that’s older than he is. During a day out on the lake fishing, he ended up reeling in something he never expected.

Finding buried treasure is every kid’s dream. Six-year-old Knox Brewer took up magnet fishing a few weeks ago.

“My favorite part about doing this is when we get something up. Like how big or small it is, that’s my favorite part of doing this,” Knox Brewer said.

His parents Jonathan and Catherine hoped it would be a healthy hobby.

“We got it to help pass the time during the virus,” Knox’s mom Catherine Brewer said.

It didn’t take long for Knox to strike gold. During a mothers day outing, he discovered something big sitting at the bottom of Whitney Lake.

With the help of a nearby stranger, they fished out a locked metal safe, pried it open and found a jackpot with jewelry, a notebook, and a checkbook.

From there, Jonathan Brewer, Knox’s dad, called police. It turned out the safe belonged to a neighbor who said the safe was stolen from her home eight years ago.

“The first thing that she did was just kneel down, hug Knox and thanked him and thanked him for bringing that closure to her,” Jonathan Brewer said.

“She got some missing charm bracelet pieces that were still left in there. She said all the expensive stuff was gone but at least she got closure and some of her pieces back,” Catherine Brewer said.

Fishing for fun turned out to be a life lesson.

“He himself wants to one day become a police officer and so he got a lot of fun out of them coming out and investigating, asking questions and trying get to the source,” Jonathan Brewer said.

It was a chance to help play detective, a memory to treasure, and likely not the last for Knox.