Some ways to avoid spin-outs while driving on roads with black ice

(ABC NEWS) – With the snow and rain we’re expecting over the weekend, it’s important to know how to stay safe on the roads this winter.

Black ice is especially dangerous while driving and here are some ways how to avoid spin-outs that can take you by surprise.

It’s a worst-case scenario, vehicles losing control.

A deputy nearly hit by an out-of-control car in Wisconsin.

The frigid GM proving ground in Milford, Michigan, uses the state-of-the-art tiles to simulate icy road conditions like invisible black ice, snow, and slush.

Essentially, a runway to put its vehicles through the worst winter has to offer.

Josh Stidham is a Chevrolet engineer and he says some of those scary spinouts likely occur in older cars without antilock brakes or electronic stability control.

So the first demonstration, the systems were intentionally disabled.

“I’m only doing 30 mph but if I slam on the breaks, you can see that with no system active you can see that I don’t have any control. I’m just sliding no matter what steering input I put in,” said Josh Stidham, Chevrolet.

“You’re turning that wheel, nothing’s happening,” said Gio Benitez, ABC.

“Correct,” said Stidham.

“What should people do when they’re on this road and they see this black ice, and they hit the black ice?” said Benitez.

“You can drive across this slippery surface with very light throttle inputs, very slight steering inputs, and the vehicle doesn’t spin out of control because there’s nothing upsetting the vehicle,” said Stidham.

When you do need to turn, no matter what kind of car you’re driving, Stidham says to perform one action at a time.

While still in a straight line, gently press on the brake to slow the vehicle.

Once at a safe speed, release the brake and then make your turn.

Once the wheel is straight again, that’s when you accelerate.

Steering combined with breaking or accelerating increases your chances of losing control.

“You should try to do one and only one thing at the same time,” said Josh Stidham, Chevrolet engineer.

If you can’t avoid a fishtail, you want to steer calmly in the direction you want to go.

“So basically if the rear of the vehicle is moving to the right, you want to steer to the right,” said Stidham.

Now, the anti-lock breaks and electronic stability control are re-activated, telling each wheel when to break, is now required on all cars and most trucks and SUVs built after 2012.

“I’m breaking, you can see I’m steering the vehicle’s going where I want to, it’s not out of control,” said Stidham.

“When you start turning, that’s when you start losing control, the system though is activating and the system is keeping the car pretty much in control,” said Benitez.

But Stidham warns, no system is foolproof. His number one tip for all drivers, a simple one:

“If conditions are inclement out there, slow down,” said Stidham.