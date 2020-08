Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives at a news conference to update the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — At least two school districts in Iowa are refusing to follow the governor’s demand that they return students to classrooms rebuffing the idea that the state can override what local officials believe is the safest way to educate their children as coronavirus spreads in their counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state will require at least half of a school’s instruction to be held in a classroom and the state will decide when K-12 schools can send students home based on community virus spread and student illnesses.

Those rejecting the state mandate will not be credited for days of home learning not approved by the state and school administrators may be subject to “licensure discipline.”