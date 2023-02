SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Snow arrived in Siouxland Wednesday night and Thursday it was time for Siouxlanders to start shoveling.

While most of Siouxland did not get nearly as much snow as some of the cities up north, such as Sioux Falls and Yankton, it was still enough of it to warrant plenty of shoveling and a frigid breeze certainly didn’t help.

The temperature in some parts of Siouxland even felt below zero earlier Thursday morning thanks to the wind chill.