Small town’s renovated big screen brings community together

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – The name is staying the same, but that’s one of the few things you’ll recognize stepping back into Kings theatre here in Ida Grove.

Just about everything has been fully renovated, from the seats inside to the glass entrance out front.

But in a small community like this one, it’s more than just the state of the art theatre that people are coming to enjoy.

King Theatre Renovation Board member, Ryan Goodman says, “The big thing for families and kids to come here and go to a movie theatre and not have to drive and get out of town to do so I think is enormous.”

Kings Theatre closed its doors due to financial struggles in 2010 and the road to renovations was similarly rocky.

King Theatre Manager, Misti Baker says, “The back wall fell down. It was just this huge disaster.”

A storm with heavy rains and gusting winds struck the town and sent the theatres structure crashing to the ground.

“It was a real come to Jesus moment asking ourselves do we continue? And they did. It was a lot of volunteer hours,” says Baker.

Because even in a small town, big-screen dreams can persevere when the community bands together.

King Theatre Renovation Board member, Doug Clough says, “It’s funny because it never felt like a horrendous effort. It felt like good quality, good hands work. And that was the best part of the project.”

“The most important thing is it’s our theatre, it’s our community and it’s here in town,” says Goodman.

“Just popping popcorn in our community night after night. You never know who’s going to come in the door,” says Baker.