Small-town Nevada businesses prepare for invasion of tourists

The ‘Storm Area 51’ event started as a joke on Facebook, but it has now turned into a festival called ‘Alien Stock’.

More than 30,000 people are expected to land in the small town of Rachel, Nevada late September.

Nestled in the alien landscape where desert shrubs outnumber those who live here, Connie West at the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel is preparing for the invasion.

“You know in three days, we had over 1800 missed calls,” West said.

The Storm Area 51 event has now given way to Alien Stock, a three-day festival on 30 acres in Rachel, Nevada, the nearest town to the top-secret military installation in the dusty Nevada desert.

“We got to deal with the vendors and the food trucks, the county, and trying to make sure that I keep my community’s safe and stays clean,” she said.

West said coordination is key and public safety is at the top of the list.

The only hospital and emergency room in Lincoln County is about an hour and a half away from Rachel. It has three ER beds, one intensive care bed, and four other acute beds for care. The hospital is working on a plan for the influx of potential patients if needed during the festival

West said the Lincoln County Sheriff is also working on public safety plans. She is contracting on-site security and will have medical staff on site.

“It’s a lot. It truly is a lot more than I thought I could handle,” West said.

Not far down the road, the Alien Research Center is working on their own set up for the September 20th event.

“They’re going to come no matter what we do,” George Harris of the Alien Research Center said. “If we don’t do anything, they’re still going to come. I’d rather do something, have something planned so you can funnel people through so you don’t have 30,000 people just running amok.”

Harris says no one is getting onto the Area 51 property. Its the fortress of military secrets, the hub of conspiracy theories and rumored UFOs and aliens. But the idea just to be close enough in Rachel, Nevada continues to draw attention from around the world.

“I have a counter on it, down to the minute, just remind myself,” West said.

Business at the Little A’Le’Inn is booming now even weeks before the countdown ends.

The alien stock website says the event will include camping and well-known musical acts.