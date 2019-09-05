Small group recreating 1825 trip from Wyoming to St. Louis make a stop in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A small group are crossing 2,000 miles of the U.S. with nothing more than what would have been available during the 1800s. Their journey had them stop in Yankton, South Dakota Wednesday.

The group is called “Ashley’s Return.” The men are traveling the same path Willaim Ashley sent 100 men on in 1825. Their mission was to collect beaver pelts, travelling from Wyoming to St. Louis, Missouri. These men are doing the same.

“We are doing it just the way they did. All hand-sewn equipment, we all made all our clothes. We don’t have anything modern with us,” said one traveler, Gerry “Lucky” Messmer.

Hiking, horseback riding, and boating are all part of their journey. The men of “Ashley’s Return” have been traveling for two months and they have another month to go.

“It’s been a lot tougher than I imagined. It’s part of the journey without the blankets and tents and things and the storms that we have been through,” Jack “Poncho” Mitch said.

The trio is only using tools and equipment that would have been available in 1825 when William Ashley sent out his first 100 men.

“It’s been very challenging because you don’t have much, and all you have is each other and the gear you brought with you. There is no resupply, no trucks following us. We’re out there all alone and if we have it, we have it and if we don’t we do without,” Messmer said.

The group says what has come to mean the most to them are the people they’ve met along the way.

“You’re like a best friend with them from the beginning. You know they are interested in what you are doing,” said traveler Scott “Amish” Staggs.

The group says after traveling more than 2,000 miles together, they will never be the same.

“We have a lot of time to think and appreciate what we have been through. And I know it will change us when we are home,” Mitch said.

For the final leg of the trip, they will be traveling by boat to St. Louis. They have a friend who will be dropping off the boat, soon.