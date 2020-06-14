Small change to Woodbury County COVID-19 case count, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the new cases are from the 127 new tests reported Saturday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 12:28 p.m. on June 14, Woodbury County has a total of 3,004 cases of COVID-19.

SDHD confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Sunday, meaning the death toll remains at 39.

The county’s health department mentions there are 2,408 people who have recovered from the virus.

Woodbury County has 537 active cases of the virus, as of 12:28 p.m. on June 14.

Health officials reported a total of 251 hospitalizations and 187 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.