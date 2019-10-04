Slow roll protest held Thursday on South Dakota Interstates

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – A convoy of truck drivers protested proposed federal legislation, making a large demonstration on the South Dakota Interstates Thursday.

The group began their drive at 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning, starting from the Canton Exit on I-29, about 20 minutes south of Sioux Falls.

The convoy of trucks drove 45 miles per hour, the minimum interstate speed, all the way to the state capitol in Pierre, South Dakota.

The drivers say it’s a local protest to raise awareness about the nationwide issues facing the industry, including a newly proposed federal act that would prohibit commercial trucks from driving faster than 65 miles per hour.

“The speed limit’s 80 miles an hour. You run up on a bunch of trucks trying to pass each other at 65, it’s going to cause a lot of wrecks,” truck driver Shawn McIntosh said.

Thursday’s demonstration came as truckers make their way to Washington D.C. for a national protest against the list of new laws that would affect the trucking industry.