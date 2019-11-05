Sloan’s Pizza Post re-opens under new ownership

The usually quiet downtown of Sloan Iowa was filled with cars Monday night for the grand re-opening of a favorite local restaurant.

The Pizza Post has been closed for three months but Monday the beloved restaurant opened under new ownership.

“I was like a little two year old kid I was so excited,” customer Barb Dahl said.



“I was just really excited and like all of us, I know all of my friends were super excited too,” Customer Cora Schull.



“I was really excited because I love their bread sticks,” Customer Emma Shook said.

Cars filled the streets of downtown Sloan Monday for a chance to have their Pizza Post breadsticks and pizza thanks to the new owners.



“It’s something that we have been wanting to do for quite a while Teresa and I. We had talked about it for a long time or whatever and when the opportunity came Rhonda had come and asked me if we would be, if I would be willing to do that. We went ahead and jumped both feet in,” new owner Angie DeRoin said.

Their efforts were rewarded with an incredibly busy opening night.

“We’ve had orders to go already and delivery orders, we do offer delivery. We’re gonna deliver to Salix, Whiting, Hornick and then out towards the river,” DeRoin said.

People in the community are hopeful this new venture will prosper for the owners and the town.

“And I think, I hope the get a lot. I know they’ll get a lot of business, they did before,” Dahl said.

