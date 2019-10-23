Skating champ skates again after stroke

YAKIMA, Wash. (KCAU) – A medical emergency caused a nearly 90-year-old woman to pick up her roller skates again after winning championship titles several decades ago.

Millie Lewis, 89, hadn’t roller skated in thirty years, but after having a stroke in August, therapists at Landmark Care and Rehabilitation in Yakima made it their goal to help her skate again.

“It’s hard to get people in that just to stand up in it, let alone roller skate. At 90 years old to not even hesitate to let her put her in that and let her skate around this place is pretty darn amazing,” said Susan Sears a Physical Therapist Assistant.

We learned about Millie through a viral Facebook post from her daughter earlier this month.

The story has been liked more than 40 thousand times, shared 35 thousand times, and has more than six thousand comments from all over the world, since her daughter posted it.

“None of us had any idea. Our goal was only to make her smile,” Chanin Clayton, Occupational Therapy Assistant said.

Working towards the goal of skating again, Millie was able to push to get stronger, and left quite a mark on her therapists’ lives along the way.

“By watching her bravery and her grace and her patience, that’s how she’s impacted my life,” Chanin Clayton said.

“You would think when you meet Millie, she’s so quiet and she’s so sweet. You don’t think she’s got the heart of a lion in there, but she does,” Susan Sears said.

Millie was asked how her therapists make her feel and all she had to say was, “On top of the world”.