LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested six people during the debate in the Nebraska Legislature over a bill that impacts both transgender youth and the availability of abortions in the state.

The individuals arrested came from both the proponent and opponent sides of the issue, according to NSP.

At around 2:40 p.m., people in the opponent’s balcony began yelling and allegedly threw things over the side of the balcony. Lucia Salinas, 24, of Omaha and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, of Lincoln, were both arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

NSP alleges another person, Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, was yelling and refused to vacate the balcony after they were ordered to. This resulted in Lee being arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Later, when orders were given to vacate both balconies, a woman in the proponent balcony refused to leave. The woman, later identified as Danna Seevers, 56, of Seward, was arrested for refusing to obey a lawful order.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. officers attempted to arrest Benjamin Buras, 40, of Lincoln. Officers allege that Buras was attempting to keep a legislative Sergeant At Arms from opening a door in the back of the legislative chambers. According to the press release, Buras was first asked to leave the area and then was asked to leave the capitol. When he refused to leave, he was arrested.

As he was being arrested, a woman allegedly attempted to push past an officer then punched the officer in the chest. That woman was Sara Crawford, 33, of Lincoln. She was charged with obstructing a police officer. NSP shared footage of Crawford’s arrest starting after Buras was already being arrested by several officers.

All six of the individuals were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.