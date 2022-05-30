SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders came from far and wide to Memorial Park Cemetery to reflect on the past and comfort one another.

Air Force Veteran Feyber Hebron doesn’t come back to Siouxland often, but when he does, he said the 400-mile drive from Grand Forks, North Dakota is worth it.

“It is a supportive community, and like I said, I was born and raised in Sioux City and my father is buried out here so I try to get down here every other year because he was a very important man in my life,” Hebron said.

For Siouxland Daniel Rygh, Memorial Day is a time to cherish unique memories. When his father served in World War II, Rygh got to be part of the experience.

“I remember some of the travels. He took us all with him on duty. He would take a month and we were in Rhode Island, one year California. We didn’t go with him to Cuba though,” Rygh said.

Family members aren’t the only ones who come out for the annual ceremony. Rene Lapierre is the Commander of American Legion Post 697. He said Memorial Day weighs heavy on the hearts of veterans as they remember their brothers and sisters who did not come home.

“They’ll be emotional. They’ll be by themselves. and many people will go up and comfort them and it’s not that they don’t want to be part of the crowd but for them, this day is very difficult to remember those brothers and sisters they lost in combat,” Lapierre said.

Over 4,000 flags were placed at graves in Memorial Park to honor the veterans who are buried here.

