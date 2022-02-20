SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosted the great backyard bird count Saturday.

Folks took a variety of walking trails to catch glimpses of their favorite birds. They also held an indoor bird watching session to teach newcomers about the hobby.

Dawn Snyder is the education programs director and she says this event is a great way for people to get in touch with nature.

“Anyone can participate,” Snyder said. “That’s what’s great about this. It’s a citizen science project. So you can be sitting literally at your kitchen table, looking out your window at your bird feeder and having coffee and recording birds.”

Over 350 species of birds have been documented in Stone State Park. Snyder says Siouxland’s river valleys, prairies and woodlands attract a diversity of birds.