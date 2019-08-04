Siouxlanders learn African heritage at 5th Annual African Night

SIOUX City, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks from all over Siouxland were able to experience authentic African culture at the 5th annual African Night festival.

Dozens of people met at First United Methodist Church, where they were able to learn about African countries, see African artifacts and watch African dance and drumming. Lawrence, one event organizer, said it was a great way to introduce authentic African culture to Siouxland,

“We just want to show people who know Africa through social media that Africa is not what they see on social media. It’s something else. So, this is the opportunity for us to show who we are,” said Lawrence.

There was also a fashion display and games for children. Organizers also said they’re already looking forward to next year’s event.