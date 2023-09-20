SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Something else that has been in short supply recently is housing. That’s why local investors, contractors, suppliers, agents, and lenders all came together on Wednesday to discuss current and what could be trends in the local housing market.

Organizers state that the end result of these quarterly networking sessions is to help people get into a home they can enjoy and make their own. Getting as much information as possible is key according to Wednesday’s host.

“I think every time I hear somebody say what the housing market is gonna do, I hear someone else say it’s gonna do the exact opposite,” said Host Jacob Stevenson, “So, I think it’s just unpredictable right now and again, the more you can educate yourself and network with people I think the better and the more prepared you are for whichever way it goes.”

The group’s next meeting is set for January 10th.