SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a community member saw the condition of the riverfront in Sioux City, he decided he had to do something about it.

“I saw pictures somebody had posted, must have been walking the riverbank. They had posted pictures of like tires and pipes and just different debris around the area. Made me want to get up and kinda go out and do something about it,” said Mitch Miller, the Trash SUX Organizer.

