SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another year in Siouxland with below-average precipitation. Drought conditions were present for much of the year, but heavier showers through fall actually led to great improvements to the region with lessening of droughts and some areas even seeing a return to just abnormally dry conditions through central parts of the viewing area. This is still going to add to the overall drought conditions as for the past few years we have been starting the year at deficits for precipitation.

We did start the year off with more with more activity during the start of the year. Winter weather lead to several significant snow accumulations with one just a few days after the new year on the 2nd and 3rd. This multi-day storm produced record snowfall in many locations, and has pushed the seasonal snowfall totals in city such as Sioux Falls, towards the top of the historical records. With snow ranging from 13.5 inches in Sioux Falls, to only 0.7 inches of snow in Cherokee, IA, but they saw more mixing and freezing precipitation which had minimal impacts.

Our next system was a few weeks later from the evening on the 18th to the morning of the 19th. In the wake of the storm system, a band of snow ranging from 4 to 12 inches was observed across portions of northern Nebraska, southeast South Dakota, and northwest Iowa. New daily records were set for both precipitation and snowfall in Sioux City. Northeast winds gusting up to 30 mph resulted in areas of blowing and drifting snow, leading to poor travel conditions across the Tri-State region.

Our final major snow event for the start of the year was February 21st-22nd. Waves of moderate snow fell through the night February 21st and into the morning February 22nd. Impacts were most significant through southeast South Dakota where half a foot to a foot of snow fell. Totals were lesser eastward/southward. Among the highest snow totals from the storm was: Sioux Falls, SD with 12.6 inches, 11 inches in Sibley, IA, and 10.4 inches on Canton, SD. A combination of Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories were issued in advance of the potent winter storm which also produced wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. These winds caused significant drifting of snow, resulting in interstates east, west, and north of Sioux Falls to all be closed at some point during the storm. Behind the storm, overnight lows fell below zero. Fun fact, the following weekend, just 4 days after the onset of the storm, highs in Sioux City rose to 50° to wrap up the month of February.

And while we didn’t have as many tornadoes in the region this year, Nebraska did have more activity for tornadoes. This year saw increased activity in eastern Nebraska with 2 events a few months apart that spawned multiple tornadoes. The first being May 12th which had, ironically, 12 confirmed tornadoes in parts of southwestern Siouxland. The strength of these storms ranged from EF0 to EF2 with peak winds of 125 mph. These storms had no deaths reported and only 2 injuries from a tornado in Burt County.

The next tornadic event was 2 months later during the early morning hours of July 12th. This system did have less activity as only 3 tornadoes were confirmed in our southern counties ins Nebraska and Iowa. No injuries or deaths were recorded.

This outbreak produced an EF-1 Tornado near Bancroft in Cuming County, Neb which dod some moderate damage to a grain bin and some sheds, destroyed and outbuilding and snapped several trees. The second tornado of the outbreak locally, touched down near Tekamah in Burt County, Neb. The EF-0 touched down just under 20 minutes after the Bancroft EF-1. The only damage was to a 30-50 foot wide swath of corn and soybeans.

The third and strongest tornado, an EF-2 strength touched down in central Harrison County, Iowa. This tornado move east and did significant damage to a home as it made a direct impact. Numerous trees were damaged and substantial damage to trees, some homes and several grain bins were seen along the 100 yard wide, 9.4 mile long path, with an 80-yard wide swath of damage solidifying the EF-2 rating. This tornado did one final round of damage near 305th and Upton where 3 grain bins were destroyed and tossed and a machine shed suffered substantial damage.

There was evidence of a downburst or multiple downbursts from Missouri Valley into Loess Hills where light debris had been lofted. This downburst was likely the lead-in to the EF-2 tornado development. The entire system weakened mostly below severe limits as it crossed I-29 into northwest Iowa.

This outbreak was followed up the next day, July 13th with a more isolated severe weather event through Osceola and O’Brien Counties in northwest Iowa where supercell thunderstorms produce 1 to 1.5 inch diameter hail.

Past the mid-July severe weather, Siouxland fell into a stretch of dry weather as drought conditions, from abnormally dry to exceptional drought continued to persist.

Then, from August 5th-August 6th, rain returned with a slow-moving low pressure system. The system dropped widespread 1-2 inch rainfall. However, parts of northwest Iowa were inundated with 6+ inches of rain over a period of only a few hours. Sioux County was particularly hard-hit with 4-6 inches of rainfall near Rock Valley; 7.87 inches of rain in Hull, Iowa; 8.38 inches near Boyden, Iowa; and 8 to 10 inches of rain in Sioux Center.

At one point during the day on August 5th, the Sioux County Sheriff advised against travel in both Sioux Center and Rock Valley due to streets becoming impassable with standing water. And in Boyden, a section of US Highway 18 was closed for a period because of high water.

Two tornadoes were also reported in Sioux County, one, reported 2.5 miles southwest of Sioux Center by the Sioux Center Fire Department, and the other 1 mile east of Highway 75, on Highway 10, just a few miles NNE of the Maurice area.

Past that though, rainfall was sparse through the month of August and record heat would settle in. The average temperature for August 2023 in Sioux City would end up just shy of 90° at 87.4°.

From August 19th through August 25th, the high temperature never fell below 90°, meanwhile, low temperatures never dropped below 65°. During that time, Sioux City saw a three day stretch where highs were at or above 100°, even setting a record high temperature of 102° on August 23rd. And two days before that, on August 21st, a record heat index of 122° was recorded with a high temperature that reached 97°. That was due in large part to corn sweat.

The extreme heat would then carry over into the month of September with highs from September 1st through September 4th ranging from 93° for the first day of the month to a record breaking 102° on September 2nd.

In total, Sioux City alone recorded 39 days with a high temperature at or above 90°: 2 in April; 3 in May; 8 in both June and July; 11 in August; 6 in September; and 1 final 90°+ day for the year on October 1st with a record-breaking high of 92° reached in Sioux City.

In addition to these significant weather events, multiple different records have been broken in Sioux City this year.

Temperature Records:

April 12th-Record High: 92° (Tied 2010 record); Warmest Low : 62° (Tied 1941 record)

92° (Tied 2010 record); : 62° (Tied 1941 record) July 6th – Record Low Temperature: 49° (50° in 1997)

– 49° (50° in 1997) July 7th – Record Lowest High*: 61° (Previous 64° in 1891); * 2nd coldest July max temp.

– 61° (Previous 64° in 1891); * August 21st-Record Heat Index: 122°

122° August 22nd-Record Warm Low : 79° (75° in 1968); Record High: 101° (100° in 1898/1914)

: 79° (75° in 1968); 101° (100° in 1898/1914) August 23rd-Record Warm Low : 80° (75° in 1975); Record High: 102° (102° in 1938)

: 80° (75° in 1975); 102° (102° in 1938) September 3rd-Record High: 99° (Tied 1947)

99° (Tied 1947) September 29th-Record High*: 95° (92° in 1981); *2nd latest 95°+ day in SUX

95° (92° in 1981); September 30th-Record High: 94° (92° in 1897)

94° (92° in 1897) October 1st-Record Warm Low: 70° (69° in 1971); Record High: 92° (91° in 1963/2006)

Precipitation Records:

Jan. 18th – Record Precip : 0.59″ (0.29″ in 1975); Snow : 6.2″ (3.3″ in 1975)

– : 0.59″ (0.29″ in 1975); : 6.2″ (3.3″ in 1975) October 12th-Record Daily Rainfall: 1.51″ (1.04″ in 1890)

1.51″ (1.04″ in 1890) October 13th-Record Daily Rainfall: 0.94″ (Tied 1981 record)

0.94″ (Tied 1981 record) October 28th-Record Daily Snowfall: 4.0″ (2.4″ in 1913)

4.0″ (2.4″ in 1913) December 8th-Record Warm Low: 38° (35° in 1987)

