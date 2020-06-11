Siouxland Weather Forecast 6/11/2020

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80’s again, as we settle into a pattern of clear skies with plenty of sunshine. Winds right now are from the NW ranging from 10-15, but will shift a bit overnight to be from the SE tomorrow The low for tonight will be 55°. With a nice and calm weekend to enjoy until clouds move in for Sunday, but don’t have any rain attached to them.

After the weekend Siouxland will experience some warm weather with daily highs getting to the low to mid 90’s over next week. No rain and few clouds are expected with this warmer week.