Siouxland voters will decide the fate of three school projects on Tuesday

Several Siouxland school districts will hold special elections on Tuesday with hopes of gaining additional revenues to be used for school expansion and renovation projects.



Property owners in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district are being asked to approve a $33 million bond referendum that earmarks money for the construction of a new elementary school, athletic complex as well as site improvements.



A similar referendum has failed 3 times in the last 3 years. However, Tuesday’s request totals half what the district has previously hoped to receive.



Voting begins at 7 am at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center.

Meanwhile, in Storm Lake, voters will consider a $15 million referendum with money going toward a new early elementary school and new gym for the middle school. This is the first phase of a 3 phase project. Voting takes place at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.

Both school districts’ measures require a supermajority of 60 percent to pass.

The Okoboji school district is also holding a vote on Tuesday and the results could impact school infrastructure projects for many years to come.



Voters will decide if the school should adopt purpose statement on how to use revenue from Iowa’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE fund. If approved, the measure would extend Okoboji’s purpose statement until 2051.



Voters will cast ballots at the Milford Community Building. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm for voting in all 3 school districts.