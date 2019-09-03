Siouxland vlolunteers help give aid during Hurricane Dorian

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People from all over the country are preparing to help as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in eastern Florida.

That includes several folks right here in Siouxland.

There are nearly 120 volunteers throughout the Sioux City area who may be called to lend a helping hand.

“We have volunteers who will be ready to leave when they are requested. So they are getting their personal things in order that they will be ready to travel pretty quickly. Often times when they get that call they are on a plane in less than twenty-four hours,” said Tammy Lee of the American Red Cross.

If you’re looking to help, you can donate at the American Red Cross website.