Siouxland veterans honored at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs sponsored an event to recognize those who served.

A socially distanced ceremony filled the room at the courthouse.

“I realize it may be a bit of a different year as we recognize our veterans, but veterans are resilient people and I know a virus pandemic will not stop loyal citizens from continuing to answer the call, whenever, wherever” Joseph Donovan, Command Chief Master Sergeant at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, said.

He said pandemic or not, November 11 is a day to recognize those who answered the call to serve in the United States Armed Forces, like Marine Corps Veteran Steve Hanner.

“I won’t get into how many brothers and sisters I lost overseas. But I lost a bunch, and all this is a recognition to them, and other than that, I just appreciate when people thank me for the service,” Hanner said.

Hanner, also known as Greenie, said together or socially distant a salute to veterans will always feel special.

“It means a lot down in the heart. And lot of people don’t look at it that way but most of us do. Anybody that shows up down here for any of the military ceremonies, it all comes right from the heart,” Hanner added.

“As a nation, we’re strong together, so it’s important to be together, and see and honor their service,” Donovan said.